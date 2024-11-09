Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Outlook for TSE:KEC Q2 Earnings

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.00 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.50.

Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$15.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.29. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.61 and a 1-year high of C$15.30.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

