Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Decreases Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 623,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 436,911 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 741,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 253,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 75.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 233,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

EBS stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The business had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

