B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BLDR

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2025 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

BLDR opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.79 and a 200-day moving average of $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 762.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

