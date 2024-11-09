B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Estimate for DHC Earnings

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

DHC opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.23. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $4.24.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.6% in the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 189,815 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $648,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at $411,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.48%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.