B. Riley Issues Positive Outlook for TSLX Earnings

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 2.7 %

TSLX stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 106.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 366,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 89.32%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

