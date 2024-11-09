B. Riley Lowers AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $6.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

NYSE AMC opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.83. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

