B. Riley Predicts Weaker Earnings for Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. The company has a market cap of $514.89 million, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $27.73.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $374.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,154,000 after acquiring an additional 569,015 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 256,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 66.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 93,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 219,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

