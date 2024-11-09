BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin Sells 15,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director William Scott Martin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,904 shares in the company, valued at $34,152,768. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, October 30th, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $567,500.00.

BANF opened at $122.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $128.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 33.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BancFirst by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BancFirst by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

