Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock Price

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get APi Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APG

APi Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. APi Group has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at $87,252.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,252.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at $503,071,309.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in APi Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,950,000 after buying an additional 1,031,564 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in APi Group by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the first quarter worth $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.