Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UYG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of UYG opened at $89.12 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $90.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

