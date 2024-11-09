Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,210.07 ($15.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,216 ($15.83). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,206 ($15.70), with a volume of 350,010 shares traded.

Big Yellow Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,248.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,210.07. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

