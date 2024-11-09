Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,642.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,732 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.5% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 55.9% in the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 11,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 12,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,150,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $183.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.78. The company has a market capitalization of $857.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.