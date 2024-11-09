Brokerages Set Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target at $34.60

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,805.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,805.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,585,275.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,232.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,315 in the last ninety days. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $28.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

