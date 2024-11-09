BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $124.57 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.