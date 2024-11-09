C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 627,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

