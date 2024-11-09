Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Canfor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CFP

Canfor Stock Performance

About Canfor

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$17.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.30. Canfor has a one year low of C$13.53 and a one year high of C$19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.99.

(Get Free Report

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.