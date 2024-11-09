Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 18.48 ($0.24). Capita shares last traded at GBX 17.42 ($0.23), with a volume of 15,830,686 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPI. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capita from GBX 1,800 ($23.43) to GBX 2,200 ($28.64) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Capita alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Capita

Capita Stock Performance

Capita Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £294.40 million, a PE ratio of -871.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95.

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.