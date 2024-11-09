Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.1% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 168,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $20,021,677.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,420,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,107,588.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $147.63 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $149.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

