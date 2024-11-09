Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $143.70 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

