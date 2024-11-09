Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $323.93 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

