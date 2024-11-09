Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 104.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 39.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CENX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

See Also

