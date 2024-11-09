Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 34.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Chemed by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Chemed by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,159.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,159.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total transaction of $1,197,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,144 shares of company stock worth $3,002,419. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Chemed Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CHE opened at $559.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $523.33 and a 52 week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

