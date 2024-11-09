CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 431.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

