Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

