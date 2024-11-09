Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,085 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motco lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $608,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.54. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.75 and a 1 year high of $131.54.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

