Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,092.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $828.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,021.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,036.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $783.57 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

