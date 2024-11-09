Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 585 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,355 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,172,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 294,186 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $106.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

