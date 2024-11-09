Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,257 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Rollins by 185.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,697.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 317,353 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,580,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $51.96.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.