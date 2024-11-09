Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $811,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 20.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,824 shares of company stock valued at $94,003,400. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.77 and a 52-week high of $236.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.