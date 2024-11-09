Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

