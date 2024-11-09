Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $125.13 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 250.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.