Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,157.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

