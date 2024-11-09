Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE:MAIN opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

