Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 44,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 130.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

