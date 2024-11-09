Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $15,945,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 223.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $136.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.