Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $289.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.56 and a fifty-two week high of $290.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

