Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,908,000 after buying an additional 76,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,853,000 after buying an additional 84,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

