Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OWL. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,749,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $69,600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $63,115,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,387,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,114,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,408 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 134.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

