Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Lennar by 933.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.56.

LEN opened at $172.58 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $118.92 and a one year high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

