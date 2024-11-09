Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,597 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 284,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in AstraZeneca by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,160,000 after acquiring an additional 121,876 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

