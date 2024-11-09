Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $97.07 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.22 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.49.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

