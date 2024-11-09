Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

