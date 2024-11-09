Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 85,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $2,411,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,197,498 shares in the company, valued at $743,223,018.26. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,770 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

