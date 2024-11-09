Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 330.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.17 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

