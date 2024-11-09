CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CRH by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 510.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in CRH by 8,189.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CRH by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRH. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

CRH Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.