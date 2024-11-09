DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DaVita by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $68,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA opened at $149.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.71. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

