De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.27 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.30). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.30), with a volume of 12,805 shares.

De La Rue Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £196.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,953.85.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

