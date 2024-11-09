DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $79.38 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,345.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,542,358.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,558 shares of company stock worth $4,272,768. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

