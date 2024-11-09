DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives $163.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $4,754,030.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 963,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,528,281.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,539 shares of company stock valued at $46,439,330. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $171.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of -380.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $83.58 and a 52-week high of $172.18.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

