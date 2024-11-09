Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $302.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

EXP opened at $311.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.58 and a 200 day moving average of $255.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $164.45 and a 12 month high of $315.86. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,568. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 142,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

